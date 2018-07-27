Was Our Moon Once Habitable?

A new study says there may have been times in our moon’s history in which it could have sustained liquid water, and perhaps microbial life. Writing in the journal Astrobiology, researchers report that it might have been possible for liquid water to exist on the lunar surface around 4 billion years ago, and again around 500 million years later.

[What is it like uncovering your own genetic history? Carl Zimmer tells us about his experience.]

Tanya Basu, senior editor at the Daily Beast, joins John Dankosky to talk about that study, and other stories from the week in science—including the ongoing heat waves in the Arctic and elsewhere, a tale of hurricanes and lizard evolution, and an unusual study involving cat poop and entrepreneurial behavior.