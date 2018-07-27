 07/27/2018

Was Our Moon Once Habitable?

6:58 minutes

half shadow moon
Credit: Diogo Rodrigues Gonçalves/CC BY 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons

A new study says there may have been times in our moon’s history in which it could have sustained liquid water, and perhaps microbial life. Writing in the journal Astrobiology, researchers report that it might have been possible for liquid water to exist on the lunar surface around 4 billion years ago, and again around 500 million years later.

[What is it like uncovering your own genetic history? Carl Zimmer tells us about his experience.]

Tanya Basu, senior editor at the Daily Beast, joins John Dankosky to talk about that study, and other stories from the week in science—including the ongoing heat waves in the Arctic and elsewhere, a tale of hurricanes and lizard evolution, and an unusual study involving cat poop and entrepreneurial behavior.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Tanya Basu

Tanya Basu is science editor at The Daily Beast in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

The Origin Of The Word ‘Zero’

There's a lot to say about nothing.

Read More

The Eerie Glow Of Blue Ghost Fireflies

From afar, these fireflies glow blue-white instead of flashing yellow-green.

Read More