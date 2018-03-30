 03/30/2018

What Happened The Last Time Earth Got Hot Quickly?

6:56 minutes

Our current era of climate change is unprecedented in human history. But it’s not the first time the Earth has been through such changes. 56 million years ago, shortly after the extinction of the dinosaurs, the planet warmed faster than it has at any other point in time, except for today.

Sarah Kaplan, science reporter for the Washington Post, joins Ira to discuss whether anything can be learned from history repeating itself. Plus, 13,000-year-old footprints that tell the story of the first people in the Americas.

Segment Guests

Sarah Kaplan

Sarah Kaplan is a science reporter at the Washington Post in Washington D.C..

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

