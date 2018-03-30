What Happened The Last Time Earth Got Hot Quickly?

Our current era of climate change is unprecedented in human history. But it’s not the first time the Earth has been through such changes. 56 million years ago, shortly after the extinction of the dinosaurs, the planet warmed faster than it has at any other point in time, except for today.

Sarah Kaplan, science reporter for the Washington Post, joins Ira to discuss whether anything can be learned from history repeating itself. Plus, 13,000-year-old footprints that tell the story of the first people in the Americas.