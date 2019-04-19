 04/19/2019

What Makes A Species Human?

femur bones, teeth, and various other small fossils colored orange and blue sitting next to each other on a white background
Fossil remains of H. luzonensis from Late Pleistocene sediments at Callao Cave. Credit: Détroit et. al

Last week, researchers announced they’d found the remains of a new species of ancient human on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. It was just a few teeth and bones from toes and hands, but they appeared to have a strange mix of ancient and modern human traits scientists had never seen before. Enter: Homo luzonesis.

However, Homo luzonesis’ entry on the hominid family tree is still fuzzy and uncertain. Paleoanthropologists have long debated which characteristics are necessary to determine a new species. Some fossils appear very different, but for others the differences can be much tougher to tell. Where do you draw the line, and add a new branch to the tree? Dr. Shara Bailey, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at New York University, joins Ira to weigh in on the new find and to discuss how we determine what makes a species “human.”

Detailed views of the dental remains of ” H. luzonensis.” Credit: Détroit et. al
Hand bones from “Homo luzonensis.” Credit: Détroit et. al

Segment Guests

Shara Bailey

Shara Bailey is an associate professor in the Department of Anthropology  at New York University in New York, New York.

