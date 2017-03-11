 11/03/2017

When Science Takes The Freelance Route

5:27 minutes

scientist at computer at home
Credit: Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to do science as an independent contractor? As the world becomes increasingly Uber-ized, scientists are leaving academia and exploring alternative career paths. As with other fields, becoming a freelancer in science has perks and pitfalls—and some additional factors that are unique to science.

Freelance science writer Roberta Kwok, who reported on the topic for Nature, joins Ira to talk about what being a freelance scientist entails.  

[Studies show that humans are likely to trust robots… especially if they have cookies.]

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Roberta Kwok

Roberta Kwok is a freelance science writer. She’s based in Kirkland, Washington.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Sushmita Pathak

Sushmita Pathak is Science Friday’s fall 2017 radio intern. She recently graduated from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and majored in electronics and communication engineering in college. She sometimes misses poring over circuit diagrams.

Explore More

The Myths That Persist About How We Learn

The idea that some people learn best from visual or audio materials has been around since the 1950s. But there's little evidence to support it.

Read More

Six Bestselling Authors Share Their Favorite ‘Other Worlds’

Kim Stanley Robinson, Andy Weir, and more share some of their favorites.

Read More