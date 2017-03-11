When Science Takes The Freelance Route
5:27 minutes
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to do science as an independent contractor? As the world becomes increasingly Uber-ized, scientists are leaving academia and exploring alternative career paths. As with other fields, becoming a freelancer in science has perks and pitfalls—and some additional factors that are unique to science.
Freelance science writer Roberta Kwok, who reported on the topic for Nature, joins Ira to talk about what being a freelance scientist entails.
Roberta Kwok is a freelance science writer. She’s based in Kirkland, Washington.
