 02/08/2019

Why Are We Obsessed With Pushing Buttons?

17:07 minutes

The button is everywhere. It allows us to interact with our computers and technology, alerts us when someone is at the front door, and with a tap, can have dinner delivered to your home. In the late 19th century, buttons were being developed as a way to interact with electrification that was coming into homes and workspaces. Buttons were used as a form of one-way communication in wealthy households and would later be developed for consumers to interact with vending machines, cameras and other tools.

But buttons also are often associated with feelings of control, panic, and fear. In her book, Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing, Rachel Plotnick says “buttons continue to crystallize enduring societal hopes and fears about ‘easy’ technological solutions to all manner of problems.” Plotnick discuss the development of buttons and what they reveal about our interactions with technology.

Further Reading

Read an excerpt from Plotkin’s book, Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing.

Segment Guests

Rachel Plotnick

Rachel Plotnick is the author of Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing (The MIT Press, 2018). She’s also an assistant professor of Cinema and Media Studies at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

