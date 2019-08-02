The button is everywhere. It allows us to interact with our computers and technology, alerts us when someone is at the front door, and with a tap, can have dinner delivered to your home. In the late 19th century, buttons were being developed as a way to interact with electrification that was coming into homes and workspaces. Buttons were used as a form of one-way communication in wealthy households and would later be developed for consumers to interact with vending machines, cameras and other tools.

But buttons also are often associated with feelings of control, panic, and fear. In her book, Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing, Rachel Plotnick says “buttons continue to crystallize enduring societal hopes and fears about ‘easy’ technological solutions to all manner of problems.” Plotnick discuss the development of buttons and what they reveal about our interactions with technology.

We asked you on Twitter what your favorite buttons were to push as a kid. Keep them coming in the comments!

We’ll be talking about button technology on @scifri this week. Is there an iconic button you remember as a kid? What made it special? — Alexa Lim (@AlexaLim22) February 6, 2019

I remember the sound from this remote and mashing the buttons down from my parents cabinetlike TV. pic.twitter.com/HEHFGVcNjv — Alexa Lim (@AlexaLim22) February 6, 2019

Push button light switches from my grandma’s house. Bakelite buttons with the on button inlaid with mother of pearl. Harder to use, but much more satisfying. — phrebh (@StartAnArgument) February 6, 2019

My grandfather’s Chrysler transmission buttons. Seemed like science fiction to me in the early 60’s. pic.twitter.com/9JtMtaPA2S — Cynthia Farley (@farhink1) February 7, 2019

On these old office phones you’d see in doctor’s offices etc. I used to find it hard as a kid to not reach over the desk and push those blinking line transfer buttons on the bottom. It occurs to me now I’m not sure I ever got to scratch that itch! pic.twitter.com/fKGfsw40VY — Max Mammel (@mmammel) February 6, 2019

My Grandparents lived on the 18th floor of a building with these elevator buttons. My Grandpa and I used to race to see who could push the button first. It wasn’t until I was much older that I realized that my normally competitive grandfather always let me win those races. pic.twitter.com/yzSHK9vQzI — Jenna Thomson (@JennaTweets) February 6, 2019

i strangely remember those old coffee machines that dropped the cup and dispensed coffee and you had choices of cream sugar double sugar etc…. they often had cups with poker hands on them for some odd reason of supply of paper cups… anyway… they had a good chunky click. — ^s^ monkey (@smonkey) February 6, 2019

Further Reading

Read an excerpt from Plotkin’s book, Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing.