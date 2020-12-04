How Do Wildfires Affect Our Bodies?

This summer, the skies in California, Oregon, and other West Coast states turned sickly orange—a hue that lingered in many places for days, due to the smoke and ash from wildfires.

It’s estimated that more than eight million acres of land have been scorched this year, and wildfires are still blazing: Nearly 40 fires are still active out west. Climate change is creating warmer, drier conditions in western states, resulting in a season that starts earlier and ends later than in the past. The foregoing of historically effective indigenous burning practices has also exacerbated the problem.

Joining Ira to explain what we know about the health effects of wildfires are Colleen Reid, assistant professor of geography at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Chris Migliaccio, immunologist and research associate professor at the University of Montana in Missoula.

What You Said

Through the Science Friday email and VoxPop app, listeners tell us how their lives have been impacted by this year’s intense wildfire season and concerns about future health issues.

Michael from Silverton, Oregon

Now that I’ve been close to major fire event, been in hazardous smoke about 10 days with my family, I do have major concerns. I’ll be visiting my doctor because I’ve had immediate symptoms of asthma and my spouse has had heart palpitations. My daughter’s too young to tell us what she’s experiencing but she’s had a cough too. I’m also concerned about side effects from pollutants that might have burned in fires and dispersed across the local area and region. Not only can they get into the air, but it can run off into water, the ash as well as pulling from structures and materials that burn. Long-term I imagine it will get into soil, water, vegetation, local wildlife, like fish that we eat. There’s also a lot of fire retardants that are being used to fight these fires. All the local farmers have had crops that were covered in ash. The closest fire was about five miles from us, but we had hazards or conditions sustained for a couple of weeks.

Alex Dean Satrum from Monitor, Oregon



I evacuated from my family’s farm in Monitor, Oregon at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8. I had never even heard of wildfires burning in this area—quite frankly I didn’t think they could. The Willamette Valley is known for being wet and temperate, but we hadn’t had rain for weeks and the dust was becoming almost unbearable on the hazelnut farm where I work.

I was able to evacuate and stay with one of my brothers in Beaverton, a suburb close to Portland. Early the next morning, on Wednesday, my brother took pictures of my mom’s home, which sits on the Molalla River (photo above). The sky was blood red at around 10 a.m. and stayed that way the entire day.

The main fires affecting my area are the Santiam Fire (formerly Beachie Creek) and Riverside Fire. We know several families who almost certainly have lost their homes.

Scott L. from North Scituate, Rhode Island

I’m a graduate student in marine biology and I’m very curious to see the impact of the fires on the water in the area, both the freshwater and the oceanic water, in terms of contaminants and the chemical properties of the water. I’d be curious to see if we’re going to see any long-term effects from any impacts in that way.



Grant from Chicago, Illinois

I’m worried about the West Coast wildfires being something that we now live with every year, every fire season, we’re just going to have to live with this from now on. And all the disruption and economic harm that it causes is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, which is really disappointing and and upsetting.

Further Reading

