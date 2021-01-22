 01/22/2021

Orange Is The New Black—For Bats

a close up of a bright orange fluffy bat held in gloved hands of a researcher
Myotis nimbaensis is a new species of bat named for the mountain range in which it is found, the Nimba Mountains in West Africa. Credit: © Bat Conservation International

If you ask someone to draw a bat, they’ll probably sketch an oval body, two pointy ears, and angular wings. And chances are good your bat-artist would color the bat black. 

But for a newly-described bat from West Africa, dubbed Myotis nimbaensis (mouse-eared bat from the Nimba Mountains), scientists are reaching for a different part of the color wheel. While Myotis does have some black on its body, the overwhelming majority of the bat’s fur is bright orange.  

a colored illustration of a light tan, orange bat with its wings stretched in flight
An illustration of the new bat species, Myotis nimbaensis. Credit: Fiona Reid

A team of scientists from the American Museum of Natural History and Bat Conservation International stumbled on the new species while surveying populations of another endangered bat in the Nimba Mountains. It lives in abandoned mine tunnels in the northern part of the mountain range. As those aging tunnels are beginning to collapse, the researchers are working to build new bat-tunnels to help preserve the threatened species.  

Winifred Frick, chief scientist of Bat Conservation International, joins SciFri director Charles Bergquist to discuss the new species, and what’s being done to help protect it.

a mountainous lush landscape with some mist in the background
A chain of “African sky islands,” the Nimba Mountains in Guinea have peaks rising between 1,600-1,750 meters (about 1 mile) above sea level and are surrounded by drastically different lowland habitats. They are home to exceptional biodiversity, including bats. Credit: © Bat Conservation International

Winifred Frick

Winifred Frick is chief scientist for Bat Conservation International and an associate research professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California.

