Under A Mile Of Ice, A Climate Clue

5 images of various twigs photoshopped together. the twigs all look slightly different, one is triangle-shaped and several are brown and stubby
Twig samples. Credit: Andrew Christ and Dorothy Peteet

Scientists studying sediment taken from a core sample of the Greenland ice sheet just 800 miles from the North Pole have found remnants of ancient plants, freeze-dried under more than a mile of ice. Using several different dating techniques, they say the soil, twigs, and leaves date to sometime within the last million years—probably on the order of several hundred thousand years ago—a time when Greenland’s massive ice cap did not exist.

The finding that the ice sheet may have been missing so recently in geologic time provides clues to the stability of the ice, and just how sensitive it might be to modern global warming.

The samples themselves have an unusual history. In the 1960s, the US Army set out to build a base under the surface of the ice in Greenland. Ostensibly, the outpost, named Camp Century, was to be used for research into polar conditions, and how best to work in them. In reality, the US also hoped to secretly bury nuclear missiles under the ice cap within close reach of the Soviet Union. As part of that effort, codenamed Project Iceworm, core samples were taken of the ice and sediment. Year later, those samples would become the basis for this climate study, reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Drew Christ, one of the authors of that report and a geologist at the University of Vermont, joins Ira to talk about the study, and explain what ancient dirt can teach us about the future climate.

two white men wearing blue gloves grin into the camera while holding bits of twigs
Researcher Drew Christ (right) and Landon Williamson pull bits of fossil plants out of their sample. Credit: Andrew Christ and Dorothy Peteet

Segment Guests

Drew Christ

Drew Christ is a Gund Postdoctoral Fellow & Lecturer in the Department of Geology at the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

