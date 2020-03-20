Poetry Wields Science In ‘Unaccountable’ Times

Poet Jane Hirshfield calls these “unaccountable” times. Crises in the biosphere—climate change, extinctions—collide with crises in human life. And in her new book Ledger she says she has tried to do the accounting of where we, human beings, are as a result.

As a poet whose work touches on the Hubble telescope, the proteins of itch, and the silencing of climate researchers, Hirshfield talks with John Dankosky about the particular observational capacity of language, and why scientists and poets can share similar awe. Hirshfield is also the founder of Poets for Science, which continues a project to create a global community poem started after 2017’s March for Science. Read a selection of her poetry from her new book Ledger.

What You Said

We asked you for your favorite poems about science. Here’s what you said!

Rissy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the SciFri VoxPop app:

My favorite poem was read to me as a child by my mother and it introduced me to the beauties of nature and the wisdom of animals. It’s called “Something Told The Wild Geese” by Rachel Field.

Something told the wild geese

It was time to go.

Though the fields lay golden

Something whispered,—‘Snow.’

Leaves were green and stirring,

Berries, luster-glossed,

But beneath warm feathers

Something cautioned,—‘Frost.’

All the sagging orchards

Steamed with amber spice,

But each wild breast stiffened

At remembered ice.

Something told the wild geese

It was time to fly,—

Summer sun was on their wings,

Winter in their cry.

Diane Ackerman – Planets: A Cosmic Pastoral. — Jason Linden (@JasonLinden) March 19, 2020

When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer

by Walt Whitman — simon birenbaum (@simonbirenbaum) March 19, 2020

These parasite poems are from the collection “King Me” by Roger Reeves. pic.twitter.com/XojSEGnuaj — Eric J. Perkins (@AllostEricSite) March 20, 2020

