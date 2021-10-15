 10/15/2021

Save The Wetlands, Save The World

This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘Rising: Dispatches From the New American Shore.’  Check out our main landing page for more about how to join the conversation.

In Rising, the Science Friday Book Club pick for this fall, author Elizabeth Rush writes frequently of marshes, starting with Jacob’s Point on the Rhode Island Coast.

“Jacob’s Point, like all tidal marshes, contains three distinct zones: low marsh, high marsh, and an upland area at its farthest inland edge. Every day the low marsh is covered in salt water twice, and also uncovered twice; the high marsh slips beneath the salt only in storms. Which is to say, along the point’s seaward edge, plants and animals have adapted to live with the tides while upland the opposite is true. Think of a tidal marsh as—like all wetlands—a transitional region where distinctions blur and the entirely wet world morphs into the almost entirely dry one. It is a liminal ribbon. An in-between. A spit of land at the edge of things, where the governing laws change four times a day.”

Coastal marsh land in San Francisco Bay at high tide. This photo was taken at Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto, California. Credit: Shutterstock

Rush goes on to explore the disappearing wetlands of Louisiana’s hurricane-battered coast, the San Francisco Bay Estuary, Staten Island’s newly abandoned flood zones, and other marshes around the country. But why, scientifically speaking, are wetlands such a feature of the conversation around coastal resilience to climate change and rising seas.

In a recording with a ‘live’ Zoom audience, SciFri producer Christie Taylor speaks with wetland ecologists Marcelo Ardón and Letitia Grenier about the resilience and adaptability of marshland, how climate change and sea level rise threatens them, and why protecting and restoring tidelands is good for everyone.

Segment Guests

Letitia Grenier

Letitia Grenier is a senior scientist and program director of the Resilient Landscapes Program at the San Francisco Estuary Institute in San Francisco, California.

Marcelo Ardón

Marcelo Ardón is an associate professor in the College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Outreach Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

