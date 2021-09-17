With Worsening Wildfire Seasons, How Can We Learn To Live With Them?
16:47 minutes
It’s another record year for fire in the American West, with more than two million acres already burning in the state of California, and the Dixie Fire alone well on its way to a million acres—if it gets that big, it would be the second “gigafire” on record, after 2020’s August Complex fire.
As climate change and human habitation collide in worsening fire seasons, what is the long-term outlook? Guest host Umair Irfan talks to fire scientist Crystal Kolden about the way fires are changing as we change the landscape, and what coexisting with fire can look like—including learning from the time-proven burning and forestry practices of Indigenous peoples of the West.
Crystal Kolden is an assistant professor of Fire Science at University of California-Merced in Merced, California.
