 09/17/2021

With Worsening Wildfire Seasons, How Can We Learn To Live With Them?

16:47 minutes

a side profile view of a white man with a moustache wearing a firefighter outfit with a helmet with goggles on it, leaning on a pole. its night and he's being illuminated by the orange glow of the blaze
Cal Fire firefighter looks onto the Dixie Fire on August 26, 2021. Credit: Cal Fire/flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0

It’s another record year for fire in the American West, with more than two million acres already burning in the state of California, and the Dixie Fire alone well on its way to a million acres—if it gets that big, it would be the second “gigafire” on record, after 2020’s August Complex fire.

As climate change and human habitation collide in worsening fire seasons, what is the long-term outlook? Guest host Umair Irfan talks to fire scientist Crystal Kolden about the way fires are changing as we change the landscape, and what coexisting with fire can look like—including learning from the time-proven burning and forestry practices of Indigenous peoples of the West.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Crystal Kolden

Crystal Kolden is an assistant professor of Fire Science at University of California-Merced in Merced, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Explore More

How Indigenous Burning Practices Could Prevent Massive Wildfires

Indigenous peoples burned their land for thousands of years to prevent much larger fires. Why it might be an important part of future wildfire prevention.

Read More

How Native American Communities Are Addressing Climate Change

Indigenous tribes are centering climate change management strategies around traditional practices.

Read More