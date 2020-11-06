Besides The Presidential Race, Science Was On The Ballot

While most of the country’s attention was focused on the outcome of this week’s presidential election, there were plenty of science-adjacent items up for a vote as well. Several states had drug policy changes on the ballot, including New Jersey voting to legalize recreational marijuana sales and Oregon electing to decriminalize possession of hard drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, and oxycodone.

In Colorado, voters narrowly approved a proposal allowing the reintroduction and management of grey wolves into the wild in the state. And in Nevada, a constitutional amendment passed requiring utilities in the state to get 50 percent of their power from renewable resources by 2030.

Maggie Koerth, senior science reporter at FiveThirtyEight, joins Ira to check in on those stories and more from the week in science, including hearing from a distant friend—Voyager 2.