The Hot And Cold Past Of The Air Conditioner
39:09 minutes
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This was a collaboration between Science Friday and St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan. This story was originally published in October 2021.
In the Northeast, the leaves have started changing colors, heralding the season of pumpkins, sweaters, and the smell of woodsmoke. But in some parts of the country, the heat hasn’t let up. In cities like Dallas, Phoenix, and Miami, temperatures were up in the high 80s and low 90s this week—and with climate change, the U.S. is only getting hotter.
But humans have come up with an ingenious way to keep the heat at bay: air conditioning. Widely considered one of the greatest engineering achievements of the 20th century, the technology has transformed how and where people live—and it’s prevented countless deaths. But it comes at a cost, and if we’re going to keep up with a warming climate, we’re going to need some other tricks to stay cool.
This story was produced by Elah Feder, in collaboration with St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan. We had production help from Johanna Mayer. All of our music and sound design is by D Peterschmidt. We had research and fact-checking help from Lauren Young. Charles Bergquist was the voice of refrigeration engineers from 1904.
Special thanks to Andrew Alleyne, professor at the University of Illinois and director of POETS, for explaining to us how air conditioners work; Salmaan Craig, assistant professor of architecture at McGill; Komali Yenneti, lecturer in geography, urban planning and environment at the University of Wolverhampton; Wendy Novicoff, professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine; and Adam Kloppe, a public historian with the Missouri Historical Society.
Salvatore Basile is a writer in New York, New York.
Gary Ludwig is fire chief in Champaign, Illinois.
Tom Hucker is president of the Montgomery County Council in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Myisha Johnson is an environmental justice advocate in St. Louis, Missouri.
Aaswath Raman is a professor of material science and engineering at UCLA in Los Angeles, California.
