Can Medicine Move To Animal-Free Testing?

Before a new drug can begin clinical trials in humans, it gets tested on animals. But things are changing. Late last year, Congress passed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, which cleared the way for new drugs to skip animal testing.
Can we expect to phase out animal testing altogether? Is it safe? And what technologies might make that possible?
Guest host Flora Lichtman talks with Dr. Thomas Hartung, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing, to get a broader picture of alternatives to animal testing.
Dr. Thomas Hartung is Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing in Baltimore, Maryland.
Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.
Flora Lichtman was the host of the podcast Every Little Thing. She’s a former Science Friday multimedia producer.