Unprecedented Avian Flu Outbreak Continues
Avian influenza has been circulating for decades among wild birds, but the US is now experiencing the worst outbreak in its history. That’s because of a specific strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which has left around 60 millions birds—mostly poultry—dead. This has implications for us all, whether you’re frustrated about the price of eggs, worried about your backyard chickens, or concerned about yet another threat to public health.
In this live call-in, Ira talks with Ashleigh Blackford, the California Condor Coordinator at the US Fish & Wildlife Service about the initiative to vaccinate California condors—the first of its kind to vaccinate any bird.
Then Ira explores what this outbreak means for other wildlife, poultry, and for us. He talks with Dr. Kristy Pabilonia, professor and director of the Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratories at Colorado State University, and Dr. Richard Webby, director of the WHO’s Collaborating Center for Studies on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds and a researcher at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Ashleigh Blackford is California Condor Coordinator at the US Fish & Wildlife Service in Ventura, California.
Dr. Kristy Pabilonia is a professor and Director of Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratories at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Dr. Richard Webby is Director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Studies on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds and a researcher in the department of Infectious Diseases at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
