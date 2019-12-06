Some board games go beyond rolling dice, collecting $200, and passing “go.” Newer games have elaborate story-building narratives with complex strategies. And some of those board games focus on science themes that teach different STEM concepts.

Board game creator Elizabeth Hargrave talks about how she turned her birding hobby into the game Wingspan. She and Angela Chuang, whose board game reviews have appeared in the journal Science, discuss their favorite STEM board games and what makes a good science game.

Read more about some of the games we mentioned on this segment:

Wingspan

1-5 players | 40-70 minutes | ages 10+

In this game, you play as a bird enthusiast and your goal is to attract birds to your aviary. There are 170 birds in the game and each get their own card, complete with accurate illustrations, diets, fun facts, and, of course, their wingspans. If you play your food tokens right and match the bird’s diet, you’ll attract it to your aviary where it can lay eggs and you can get points.

Terraforming Mars

1-5 players | 120 minutes | ages 12+

It’s the 2400s and you play a corporation competing to terraform Mars. You contend with other corporations to transform the cold, unbreathable, inhospitable planet to a temperate world filled with plants, oceans, and breathable air. Besides earning victory points for your terraforming efforts, you get awarded for advancing human infrastructure throughout the solar system.

Evolution

2-6 players | 60 minutes | ages 12+

It’s a tough world out there, and you need the best traits you can get so that your species survives. That’s the goal in Evolution, a game where you can acquire traits like Hard Shell and Horns so your species can adapt, evolve, and not go extinct. The game was even used by the evolutionary biology department at the University of Oxford.

Bee Lives: We Will Only Know Summer

1-4 players | 30-120 minutes | ages 14+

Bee Lives places you in charge as the queen bee of a colony. It is your responsibility to ensure the hive’s survival by collecting pollen, making honey, hatching new brood, and building more honeycomb. But as your hive grows bigger, so does the competition from outside the hive. Play your cards right and you just might survive through the winter.

Lovelace and Babbage

2-4 players | 15-30 minutes | ages 14+

In this game, you can play as a pioneer of early computing like Ada Lovelace or Charles Babbage. The code you write can unlock new knowledge of subroutines and impress potential patrons, getting you to the next step of the game. The goal is to compete against other ambitious, real-life computing geniuses and become the most famous and influential of them all.

We also asked our Twitter audience what your favorite science board game is and there were some great responses.

We played Evolution during @scifri lunch as research for tomorrow’s segment on science board games. I turned into a vicious carnivore.

Tell us your favorite STEM board game! https://t.co/RXcoNfHODp pic.twitter.com/b11OkLhsVF — Alexa Lim (@AlexaLim22) December 5, 2019

at the last @CIAC_2018 meeting, a bunch of #cephaloscientists played an amazing ecology game created by the amazing @nerdfever – species interactions in a California kelp forest! pic.twitter.com/2BZFaeABrK — Samantha Cheng (@pilesofsquid) December 5, 2019

I’m completely biased because it came out of my shop, but it’s What in the Wild (https://t.co/29EYocEB1N). It even got us recognized as an Inspiring Public Sector Organization to Watch in 2020! https://t.co/A4inZAwHiX — Karen C (@GameBiologist) December 5, 2019

How about some math games? We play every week in math club. Popular ones include SET, Zendo, Uluru, and Ricochet Robots. And we have this great Blokus board! pic.twitter.com/b63jvMIW1c — Josh Laison (@joshlaison) December 5, 2019

Dominant Species is a household favorite!https://t.co/vmWyAV1zIr — Shahla Farzan (@ShahlaFarzan) December 6, 2019

I have a huge collection of science themed games! We hold monthly @Women_in_NatSci game nights at @amnh and I made my grad students play a bunch with Evolution as a theme and review them last year. (My fav is of course mine: “Gutsy”!) — Susan Perkins (@NYCuratrix) December 6, 2019

Does always trying to play the science strategy in 7 Wonders count? Cytosis is also pretty good 🧬 pic.twitter.com/Tha6YGFp0H — Hope Wolf (@hopemwolf) December 5, 2019

Here’s my pup playing the game Wingspan pic.twitter.com/OTk749nlEP — Ben Pluer (@benpluer) December 6, 2019

Further Reading

Check out some of Angela Chuang’s board game reviews in Science.