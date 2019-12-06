 12/06/2019

Rolling Out The Best Science Board Games

SciFri staff members learn how to play Evolution. Credit: Xochitl Garcia

Some board games go beyond rolling dice, collecting $200, and passing “go.” Newer games have elaborate story-building narratives with complex strategies. And some of those board games focus on science themes that teach different STEM concepts. 

Board game creator Elizabeth Hargrave talks about how she turned her birding hobby into the game Wingspan. She and Angela Chuang, whose board game reviews have appeared in the journal Science, discuss their favorite STEM board games and what makes a good science game. 

Wingspan
1-5 players | 40-70 minutes | ages 10+

In this game, you play as a bird enthusiast and your goal is to attract birds to your aviary. There are 170 birds in the game and each get their own card, complete with accurate illustrations, diets, fun facts, and, of course, their wingspans. If you play your food tokens right and match the bird’s diet, you’ll attract it to your aviary where it can lay eggs and you can get points. 

Terraforming Mars
1-5 players | 120 minutes | ages 12+

It’s the 2400s and you play a corporation competing to terraform Mars. You contend with other corporations to transform the cold, unbreathable, inhospitable planet to a temperate world filled with plants, oceans, and breathable air. Besides earning victory points for your terraforming efforts, you get awarded for advancing human infrastructure throughout the solar system.

Evolution
2-6 players | 60 minutes | ages 12+

It’s a tough world out there, and you need the best traits you can get so that your species survives. That’s the goal in Evolution, a game where you can acquire traits like Hard Shell and Horns so your species can adapt, evolve, and not go extinct. The game was even used by the evolutionary biology department at the University of Oxford.

Bee Lives: We Will Only Know Summer
1-4 players | 30-120 minutes | ages 14+

Bee Lives places you in charge as the queen bee of a colony. It is your responsibility to ensure the hive’s survival by collecting pollen, making honey, hatching new brood, and building more honeycomb. But as your hive grows bigger, so does the competition from outside the hive. Play your cards right and you just might survive through the winter.

Lovelace and Babbage
2-4 players | 15-30 minutes | ages 14+

In this game, you can play as a pioneer of early computing like Ada Lovelace or Charles Babbage. The code you write can unlock new knowledge of subroutines and impress potential patrons, getting you to the next step of the game. The goal is to compete against other ambitious, real-life computing geniuses and become the most famous and influential of them all.

Segment Guests

Elizabeth Hargrave

Elizabeth Hargrave is a board game designer and the creator of Wingspan. SHe’s based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Angela Chuang

Angela Chuang is a lecturer in Psychology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee.

