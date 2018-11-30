Conflict Is Blowin’ In The Wind

Wind energy development is spreading around the nation. Installed generating capacity has tripled in the last decade, according to the American Wind Energy Association, with over 90,000 megawatts of combined capacity in the U.S. As developers move to identify promising locations for wind farms, however, they may need to consider more than just logistics, wind speeds, and distribution lines.

[We nearly missed one of the largest volcanic eruptions in history.]

Writing in the journal Nature Energy, researchers report that “wake effects” from one wind farm can sap the energy of a downwind generating facility as far as 50 km away. While the exact amount of the loss depends on factors including wind direction and the stratification of the atmosphere, downwind locations can see losses of around 5 percent—which can stack up to economic losses of millions of dollars over a few years time. But Julie Lundquist, one of the authors of the report, says the wake effects aren’t likely to dampen the growth of wind power, as the effects are very predictable and can be planned around. She joins Ira to talk about the wake effect and the challenges of planning wind farm locations in a competitive market.

Related Links:

Read a write-up from the National Science Foundation about this previously under-explored consequence.

Learn more about how certain wind turbines “hog the breeze,” and how planners can address the issue.