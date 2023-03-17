Balancing The Good And Bad Of Phosphorus

SciFri Book Club is reading The Devil’s Element by Dan Egan. There’s lots of ways to participate: Read the book, listen to our interview with the author, join our community space, attend an event, or send a message on the SciFri VoxPop app.

Phosphorus is critical to life as we know it. In fact, every cell in the human body contains this important element.

It’s also a key component in fertilizer. But not all of that fertilizer stays on crops—much of that phosphorus flows into waterways. Therein lies the rub: the runoff fertilizes the plant life growing in the water, creating toxic algal blooms.

To top it all off, the phosphorus reserves in the United States are on track to disappear in just a few decades, according to some estimates.

Ira talks about the past, present, and future of phosphorus with Dan Egan, journalist in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences, and author of the new book, The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and A World out of Balance.

