 03/17/2023

Balancing The Good And Bad Of Phosphorus

16:50 minutes

a satellite view of long body of water, lake erie, revealing unusual neon green waste flowing along the coastline. the green is an algae bloom propelled by phosphorous from fertilizer and waste
In 2011, Lake Erie experienced a toxic algae bloom. Such blooms were common in the lake’s shallow western basin in the 1950s and 60s. Phosphorus from farms, sewage, and industry fertilized the waters so that huge algae blooms developed year after year. Credit: NASA/Public Domain

Phosphorus is critical to life as we know it. In fact, every cell in the human body contains this important element.

It’s also a key component in fertilizer. But not all of that fertilizer stays on crops—much of that phosphorus flows into waterways. Therein lies the rub: the runoff fertilizes the plant life growing in the water, creating toxic algal blooms. 

To top it all off, the phosphorus reserves in the United States are on track to disappear in just a few decades, according to some estimates. 

Ira talks about the past, present, and future of phosphorus with Dan Egan, journalist in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences, and author of the new book, The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and A World out of Balance.

Dan Egan

Dan Egan is the author of The Devil’s Element, and Journalist in Residence in the School of Freshwater Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Segment Transcript

