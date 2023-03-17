Balancing The Good And Bad Of Phosphorus
16:50 minutes
SciFri Book Club is reading The Devil's Element by Dan Egan.
Phosphorus is critical to life as we know it. In fact, every cell in the human body contains this important element.
It’s also a key component in fertilizer. But not all of that fertilizer stays on crops—much of that phosphorus flows into waterways. Therein lies the rub: the runoff fertilizes the plant life growing in the water, creating toxic algal blooms.
To top it all off, the phosphorus reserves in the United States are on track to disappear in just a few decades, according to some estimates.
Ira talks about the past, present, and future of phosphorus with Dan Egan, journalist in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences, and author of the new book, The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and A World out of Balance.
Dan Egan is the author of The Devil’s Element, and Journalist in Residence in the School of Freshwater Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.
Diana Plasker is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.