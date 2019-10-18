This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

When the water rises, whether from heavy rains or rising seas, communities have a few options: reinforce flood-threatened homes, rebuild after the water recedes, or—in places where the threat of repeated floods and even more damage is increasing—leave.

And while leaving may feel synonymous with defeat, more cities and states are interested in encouraging people to leave risky floodplains—a process called managed retreat. FEMA offers a buyout program that usually involves offering homeowners money to encourage them to move elsewhere. New York Times reporter Christopher Flavelle and University of Delaware social scientist A.R. Siders describe some of the different ways cities and states have attempted the process: from Staten Island residents who took buyouts after flooding from Hurricane Sandy, to Louisiana’s new statewide plan for strategically targeting high-risk areas.

But how can managed retreat go wrong? New research in Science Advances from Siders and her colleagues has found that it’s often rich counties that apply for FEMA money, and they often use it for buying out poorer residents—leading to questions of whether resources or opportunities are being distributed equitably. Jola Ajibade, a geographer at Portland State University, expands these questions to the global scale: In Lagos, Nigeria, managed retreat offers no financial incentive to people being asked to leave. And in Manila, Philippines, people are offered new homes, but aren’t given a way to earn a livelihood.

Finally, with enough planning, can retreating retain the fabric of an entire community? In Sidney, New York, neighbors have been waiting eight years trying to move together to higher ground—and they’re still caught up in red tape. The planned relocation of a Native American community on Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, has hit roadblocks as well. But small Midwestern towns fleeing massive river floods have tried the same, and seem to be thriving decades later: see Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, and Valmeyer, Illinois. Lehigh University anthropologist David Casagrande explains why collective community planning may end up being a key factor in retreat that leaves peoples’ lives and livelihoods most intact.

Teaching Climate Change In The Classroom

No one wants their home flooded—and certainly not more than once! However, multiple floods can uproot entire neighborhoods. In this resource by SciFri Educator Collaborator Ralph Pantozzi, you can simulate living in a neighborhood that has a 1 in 10 probability of a flood each year. Your goals: understand the risk of a flood over 30 or more years, and educate your neighbors about those risks.

What can you do to ensure your future family is comfortable and safe from the effects of anthropogenic climate change? In this resource by our Educator Collaborator Peter Knutson, you can explore the impacts of climate change on the U.S. and where your family may want to settle in the year 2063.

What You Said

We asked how you have had to relocate or manage hardships due to flooding, fire, and other climate change-related events. Here are some of your stories, shared on the SciFri VoxPop app.

Something You Can Do! If you’re in the market to buy a house, check to see if it’s in a flood-prone area. As the effects of climate change increase, so does the risk of flooding. Hotter temperatures mean faster water evaporation, leading to storms that dump more rain in a shorter amount of time, which causes more flooding. You can start by finding your state and county on FEMA’s Historical Flood Risk and Costs data visualization and see how many flooding events have occurred in your area. If you want to take a deeper dive into the probability of your new house’s flood risk, explore our education resource that uses statistics to calculate the probability of a flood event, and estimate how soon the next one may occur. From there, you can make your own informed judgements to purchase flood insurance, and seek supporting FEMA flood insurance programs. If you’re already living in an at-risk area, there are still things you can do. Our guest experts recommend starting conversations with your neighbors and elected officials about planning for a flood disaster and potential relocation. “Think about what you want your community to look like in 100 years and what needs to be done now to get there,” Siders advises.

