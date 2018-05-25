 05/25/2018

Forget Weather, These Bots Make Good Conversation

justine cassell is interviewed on stage in pittsburgh. in the background are a bunch of robots
Should autonomy be the holy grail of artificial intelligence? Computer scientist Justine Cassell has been working for decades on interdependence instead—AI that can hold conversations with us, teach us, and otherwise develop good rapport with us. She joined Ira live on stage at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall in Pittsburgh to introduce us to SARA, a virtual assistant that helped world leaders navigate the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last year. Cassell discusses the value of studying relationships in building a new generation of more trustworthy AI.

a young boy is getting tutored by SARA
Segment Guests

Justine Cassell

Justine Cassell is Associate Dean in the School of Computer Science and the former director of the Human-Computer Interaction Institute at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Meet the Producers

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

