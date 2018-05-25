Forget Weather, These Bots Make Good Conversation
12:29 minutes
Should autonomy be the holy grail of artificial intelligence? Computer scientist Justine Cassell has been working for decades on interdependence instead—AI that can hold conversations with us, teach us, and otherwise develop good rapport with us. She joined Ira live on stage at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall in Pittsburgh to introduce us to SARA, a virtual assistant that helped world leaders navigate the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last year. Cassell discusses the value of studying relationships in building a new generation of more trustworthy AI.
