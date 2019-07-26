 07/26/2019

Into The Woods—For Birds!

16:11 minutes

small yellow bird with black marking on its wings sits on a branch
An American goldfinch is a year-round resident of the United States. Credit: C Watts/flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The Science Friday Book Club is buckling down to read Jennifer Ackerman’s The Genius of Birds this summer. Meanwhile, it’s vacation season, and we want you to go out and appreciate some birds in the wild.

But for beginning birders, it may seem intimidating to find and identify feathered friends both near and far from home. Audubon experts Martha Harbison and Purbita Saha join guest host Molly Webster to share some advice. They explain how to identify birds by sight and by ear, some guides that can help, and tips on photographing your finds. Plus the highlights of summer birding: Shore bird migration is already underway, and baby birds are venturing out of the nest.

Plus, we challenge you to get outside to see your local clever birds in action! Join the Science Friday Bird Club on the citizen science platform iNaturalist. Learn and practice birding basics in an open, friendly community, and support research around the world by contributing your photos of birds. We may share your observations, comments, and even your photos on the radio show or on our website! Join the project on iNaturalist.

Four Steps To Join The Fun On iNaturalist:

  1. Download the iNaturalist app for iPhone or Android, and register for a free account. (You can also upload photos or sounds at inaturalist.org. Here’s a tutorial video that shows you how.)
  2. Click the “More” button. Under “Projects,” search for the Science Friday Bird Club and join!
  3. Capture a digital photo of a bird that you see out and about, and click “Next” to upload the photo to iNaturalist. (If you have old photos stored on your phone, you can upload those too!) iNaturalist will use your current date, time, and location if you allow it to access your location when prompted. iNaturalist won’t sell your data.
  4. Tag the location and date you photographed the bird if those are not already filled out. Then, add your observation to the Science Friday Birds project, and under “Behavior Observed,” make a note about what the bird was doing when you saw it. Then, press “Share.” Have fun, and join the discussion!

More Ways To Participate:

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Martha Harbison

Martha Harbison is a birder and an editor at the National Audubon Society, based in New York, New York.

Purbita Saha

Purbita Saha is a Senior Associate Editor at the National Audubon Society in New York, New York.

