It’s Alive! Sort Of.

This week, researchers announced in the journal Nature that they have partially restored circulation and some cellular function to whole pig brains hours after the pig’s death—but the rejuvenated brains show no signs of the organized electrical activity associated with functioning neural processes. The researchers cautioned that restoration of brain function was never intended, and that any work done towards restoring a brain’s electrical functions would need to be done under strict ethical controls. They hope that their research will allow brain researchers to better test ideas that previously could only be conducted on cultured brain cells in a dish.

Sarah Kaplan, science reporter at the Washington Post, joins Ira to talk about the brain advance and other stories from the week in science, including an unusually warm spring in Alaska, a contest to name some Jovian moons, and researchers from the USDA being ordered to add disclaimers to their published studies in this week’s News Roundup.

