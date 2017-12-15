May Your Days Be Merry, But Less Bright
4:23 minutes
It’s a big time of year for outdoor lighting. But even when it’s not the holiday season, outdoor lighting is on the rise. A recent study published in the journal Science Advances found that in recent years, Earth’s artificially lit outdoor area has grown by over two percent a year. That rise is due in part to the spread of more efficient LED lighting, lowering the cost of having more and brighter lights outside.
Lori Allen, director of the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson, says that brighter nights are a big problem for optical astronomers, making it harder for them to see the faintest, most distant astronomical objects. LED technology, she says, is a big part of the lighting problem, but that LED lights also have the potential to be a solution if they are used in smarter ways.
