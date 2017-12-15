 12/15/2017

May Your Days Be Merry, But Less Bright

4:23 minutes

Intense bright colors LED Christmas light show and display on a house and its yard for festive holiday illuminations on a black night
Credit: Shutterstock

It’s a big time of year for outdoor lighting. But even when it’s not the holiday season, outdoor lighting is on the rise. A recent study published in the journal Science Advances found that in recent years, Earth’s artificially lit outdoor area has grown by over two percent a year.  That rise is due in part to the spread of more efficient LED lighting, lowering the cost of having more and brighter lights outside.  

Lori Allen, director of the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson, says that brighter nights are a big problem for optical astronomers, making it harder for them to see the faintest, most distant astronomical objects. LED technology, she says, is a big part of the lighting problem, but that LED lights also have the potential to be a solution if they are used in smarter ways.

Segment Guests

Lori Allen

Lori Allen is Director of the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson, Arizona.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

