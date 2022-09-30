 09/30/2022

This Soundscape Artist Has Been Listening To The Planet For Decades

17:03 minutes

a black and white photo of an older white man wearing a backwards baseball cap with headphones and a large mic recorder over his shoulder, holds a large microphone with a wind cover on it as a seagull flies over his head
Jim Metzner recording bird sounds on Great Gull Island. Credit: Jim Metzner

Jim Metzner is one of the pioneers of science radio—he’s been making field recordings and sharing them with audiences for more than 40 years. He hosted shows such as “Sounds of Science” in the 1980s, which later grew into “Pulse of the Planet,” a radio show about “the sound of life on Earth.”

Over the decades, Metzner has created an incredible time capsule of soundscapes, and now, his entire collection is going to the Library of Congress. 

John Dankosky talks with Metzner about what he’s learned about the natural world from endless hours of recordings and what we can all learn from listening. Plus, they’ll discuss some of his favorite recordings. To hear the best audio quality, it might be a good idea to use headphones if you can.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jim Metzner

Jim Metzner is an audio recordist and radio producer based in Kingston, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Jason P. Dinh

Jason P. Dinh is an NSF-funded intern at Science Friday. He loves stories about charismatic creatures, pop culture, and environmental science. When he’s not working, you can find him teaching his dog new tricks, Yelp-reviewing restaurants, and running long distances at a sluggish pace.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

Collars, Cameras, And Carcasses: Studying Urban Wildlife

Urban wildlife is much cooler and more diverse than they get credit for.

Read More

The World According to Sound: Listening to WiFi

Audio art that makes us consider the invisible streams of data that permeate our world.

Read More