 03/31/2023

Meet The Activist Reimagining Climate Education

9:41 minutes

As a high school student, Sage Lenier remembers being frustrated with the way she was taught about climate change. It left her feeling helpless, contending with the gloomy predictions for a doom-filled future. Despite talking about the problems, she wasn’t learning anything about solutions. 

A year later at the University of California, Berkeley, Sage took it upon herself to create the course she wished she had—one focused on solutions and hope. Nearly 2,000 students have taken her course since, and she recently founded Sustainable & Just Future, a youth-led educational non-profit. 

Guest host Kathleen Davis talks with Sage about her experiences, why we’ve gotten climate education all wrong, and how we need to be thinking about our future.

Find Sage On TikTok:

@sagelenierpetition to put me in charge of all climate education because these old white dudes is wildin♬ original sound – sage

Segment Guests

Sage Lenier

Sage Lenier is an activist and founder of Sustainable & Just Future in California.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

