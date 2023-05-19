Beans are delicious, high in protein, inexpensive, efficient to grow, and an absolute staple in so many cuisines. So why don’t Americans eat more of them? The average American eats 7.5 pounds of beans annually, which is only a few cans of beans every year.

The answer is complicated, but one thing is sure: Beans have a PR problem. Ira talks with Julieta Cardenas, a Future Perfect Fellow at Vox, who reported this story.

If you’re looking to chef it up, here are some of the SciFri staff’s favorite bean recipes.

Stanley’s Haitian Beans

Stewardship Manager Stanley Delva graciously shared his family’s Haitian beans recipe, just in time for Haitian Flag Day! This recipe can be made with any type of bean, but the more common bean types for it are black or red beans.

Boil dry beans with 3 whole cloves and 2 branches of thyme leaves for two hours. Once cooked and tender, blend 75% of the beans. Filter the blended beans through a sieve, return smooth bean purée into the pot with the other cooked beans. Enjoy with rice, or eat plain!

Kathleen’s ‘Bean Meal’

Radio producer Kathleen Davis calls her recipe ‘bean meal.’ She says, “I like bean meal because it’s easy, filling, and healthy! It’s perfect for days where it’s too hot to turn on the stove, or if I’m too lazy to make anything complicated.”

To give Davis’ recipe a try:

You’ll need two cups of canned beans or one cup of dried cannellini beans (soaked overnight). If you’re starting with dried beans, cook them in an instant pot for 20 minutes in two cups of water or broth. Cook two cups of quinoa. Chop one bunch of kale, herbs of your choice (Kathleen likes one bunch of parsley and dill), and pickled red onion. Once beans cool, add all ingredients to a bowl. To make your dressing, whisk together equal parts olive oil and vinegar with salt and pepper. Add to taste. Enjoy!

Emma’s TikTok Vodka Butter Beans

Digital producer Emma Gometz loves her recipe, vodka sauce butter beans, inspired by this video. “This recipe came to me in a dark, sauceless time. Now, when it comes to sauce, I want for nothing. This is one of the three recipes in my life I have completely memorized,” she says.

Here’s how to make it:

Dice between 1/2 and one whole white onion, fry in light olive oil until fragrant. Add about two tablespoons of tomato paste and cook until browned. Once browned, add red pepper flakes, as much diced garlic as you desire, salt, pepper, and Korean chili flakes to make it nice and hot. Cook until the ingredients’ flavors combine a bit. Then cool it all down with a pour of heavy whipping cream (I use about 1/3 of a cup), 1 shot of vodka, and some water (dilute as you see fit to cover more beans). Add a pat of butter and grated parmesan cheese. Once that’s all melted and consistent, drain two cans of butter beans and pour them in, stir, add salt pepper and basil to taste. Goes well with crusty bread and balsamic vinaigrette, like the TikTok chef says, and it’s also great as a side to chicken, tofu, and italian sausage.

John’s White Beans With Broccoli Rabe

John Dankosky, our director of news and audio, and occasional guest host, recommends his recipe for white beans with broccoli rabe. “My very favorite bean ‘recipe’ isn’t really a recipe as much as a sketch…an idea…of one of the very best pairings for beans you’ll find,” he says. “It’s a go-to anytime of the year, and easy to make for a crowd. Broccoli rabe is famously bitter, but that’s the point. It’s a perfect counterpart to the mild, creamy white bean. I suppose you could use broccolini or broccoli, but it won’t really be the same. At the end of the day, the best part about this dish is how the beans kind of break down, and create a starchy sauce.”

His recipe serves two to four people, and it goes like this:

Coarsely chop one bunch of fresh broccoli rabe with the stems, florets, and leaves included. Prepare the broccoli rabe by blanching it in boiling, salted water for about a minute. It takes a while to cook through, and can be a tough texture if undercooked. Heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil—not too hot though. Thinly slice at least four cloves of garlic. Add the chopped broccoli rabe and saute for a few minutes, before adding the garlic and any hot pepper flakes you plan to use. Saute until the garlic just gets a bit of color—please don’t let the garlic brown too much. Now, add one 16 ounce can of cannellini or small white beans. With all of the liquid in the can, get it to a pretty good simmer and let it start to cook down. (Or you can soak and cook dried beans.) The broccoli rabe will get softer and the beans will fall apart and let off some starch. Add some black pepper for a nice contrast to the chili flakes. Here’s where this can take a turn. Either add a few cups of stock to make this into a wonderful soupy stew to eat with crusty bread OR toss it with cooked pasta (and a little bit of reserved pasta water) to create a velvety pasta sauce. Add a little bit of your preferred cheese and incorporate it into the sauce, then finish with a sprinkle (or more) of cheese on top.

And if you want to jazz up this recipe, John says: