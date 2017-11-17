Women More Likely To Be Injured When Heading Soccer Ball

As teams jockey for slots in the upcoming World Cup, research presented at the Society for Neuroscience meeting indicated that women may be more at risk from “heading” the soccer ball than men. The survey of amateur soccer players found that women who regularly took sub-concussive hits with the ball were more likely to have damage to the neural white matter than men. The researchers aren’t sure why, although they suspect that differences in body mass or neck strength may distribute the force of ball impacts differently.

[Come inside the New Jersey warehouse where the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get their checkup.]

Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to discuss that research and other stories from the week in science—including a dire environmental warning, the psychology of upping your vegetable intake, and a dietary caution as we look ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday.