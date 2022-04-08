 04/08/2022

Why Are Teenagers So Sleep Deprived?

Teenagers have a reputation for being moody, making rash decisions, and maybe even being a bit lazy. Turns out, lack of sleep may be partly to blame for some of this stereotypical behavior. 

Contrary to popular belief, teens actually need more sleep than adults—about 9 to 10 hours a night—to help support critical brain development. But American teens are getting less sleep than they ever have before due to a perfect storm of biology, increased homework, early school start-times, and technology. Over the past three decades, the average American teens’ sleep has shrunk to just 6.5 hours a night. 

Ira talks with Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright, psychotherapists and sleep specialists. They’re co-authors of the new book, Generation Sleepless: Why Teens and Tweens Are Not Sleeping Enough and What We Can Do to Help Them.

The teen voices you heard during this segment were:: Zion, Ro’Shell, LaRon, Aleathia, Zahriah, Trysten, Londyn, Jairus and Cix. All are 8th grade students at Manchester Academic Charter School, and recorded by SLB Radio at its Youth Media Center, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. 

a logo with three vertical lines on the right, each with a different colored circle on them, resembling a mixing board, with text to the right that says 'slb radio productions' About SLB Radio

SLB Radio Productions, Inc. (SLB) uses radio and audio to amplify voices of youth—and members of other communities whose stories are often marginalized—to educate, empower, and build community. Our work is based on the principle that all people have the capacity and right to develop their authentic voice and know that their voice matters—that they matter—and that their voice can be used for self-expression, inquiry, and change.

SLB began operations in 1978 with The Saturday Light Brigade, an award-winning weekly public radio program delivering a blend of music, puzzles, interviews, and live performances to a multigenerational audience. Programming grew dramatically between 1990 and 2000, as SLB built a strong, loyal audience and earned 10 local and national awards. During this period, SLB began providing off-air youth workshops in audio technology and self-expression.

Segment Guests

Heather Turgeon

Heather Turgeon is a psychotherapist and sleep specialist based in Los Angeles, California, and the co-author of Generation Sleepless: Why Teens and Tweens Are Not Sleeping Enough And What We Can Do To Help Them.

Julie Wright

Julie Wright is a psychotherapist and sleep specialist based in Los Angeles, California, and the co-author of Generation Sleepless: Why Teens and Tweens Are Not Sleeping Enough And What We Can Do To Help Them.

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

Diana Montano is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

