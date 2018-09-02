 02/09/2018

The Earth’s Ozone Woes Haven’t Gone Away Yet

earth from orbit
Credit: NASA

The ozone layer high above Earth helps shield the planet from solar ultraviolet radiation. Prior to the passage of the 1987 Montreal Protocol that restricted global use of ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), that global sunscreen was in trouble, especially in polar regions.

Now, polar ozone is on the mend—but the same may not be true in lower latitudes. Writing in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, an international team of researchers reports that despite the ozone layer recovery in some regions, lower stratospheric ozone is on the decline above the planet’s mid-latitudes.

Jo Haigh, an atmospheric physicist and co-director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, says that the reasons for the decline aren’t yet clear. Possible explanations include changes in atmospheric circulation leading to differences in the mixing of layers, or the presence of some as-yet-undetected chemical that might be eating away the ozone. While the decline in the lower stratosphere has so far been offset by ozone increases in other layers, the unexplained shift could be of concern if those other increases taper off.

Segment Guests

Jo Haigh

Jo Haigh is an atmospheric physicist and co-director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London in London, United Kingdom.

