A Look Back At The Top Science Stories of 2022
12:03 minutes
12:03 minutes
2022 was chock full of big science news.
Scientists announced an important milestone toward the feasibility of nuclear fusion. Doctors transplanted a pig heart into a human for the very first time. And NASA returned to the moon with the successful launch of the Artemis I mission.
Ira recaps the year in science news with Tim Revell, deputy United States editor of New Scientist, including what the James Webb Space telescope has taught us about our universe, the significance of ChatGPT on the future of artificial intelligence, the spread of Mpox and more.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Tim Revell is Deputy United States Editor for New Scientist in New York, New York.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.