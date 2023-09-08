Where Soil Grows Above The Trees
12:09 minutes
You might be used to the feeling of Earth under your feet, but did you know that there’s soil high above your head? Way up in the treetops, where ferns, mosses, flowers, and even trees grow on top of the forest. A new study in Geoderma describes the factors that contribute to how canopy soil is formed.
Ira talks with lead author Jessica Murray, an ecologist and PhD candidate at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. They discuss the importance of canopy soil, what we do and don’t know about it, and what it’s like to study it.
Check out more views from Murray’s field sites below!
Jessica Murray is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biology and Ecology Center at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
