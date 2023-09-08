 09/08/2023

Where Soil Grows Above The Trees

12:09 minutes

a female scientist in a helmet and climbing gloves is harnessed by ropes as she climbs tree tops and examines the canopy, covered in mist
Jessica Murray conducts field work—up in the trees. Credit: Marco Molina

You might be used to the feeling of Earth under your feet, but did you know that there’s soil high above your head? Way up in the treetops, where ferns, mosses, flowers, and even trees grow on top of the forest. A new study in Geoderma describes the factors that contribute to how canopy soil is formed.

Ira talks with lead author Jessica Murray, an ecologist and PhD candidate at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. They discuss the importance of canopy soil, what we do and don’t know about it, and what it’s like to study it.

Check out more views from Murray’s field sites below!

a female scientist in climbing gear holds up measuring equipment while in a tree
Murray collects decomposition bags, little mesh bags filled with leaf litter that she leaves on the canopy soil to later collect and weigh to see how rapidly leaves decompose in the canopy. Credit: Marco Molina
a female scientist in a helmet and climbing gloves is harnessed by ropes examines a tree top
Credit: Marco Molina
a female scientist in a helmet and climbing gloves is harnessed by ropes as she climbs tree tops
Credit: Marco Molina
a female scientist in a helmet and climbing gloves is harnessed by ropes. she looks out at the tree canopy
Credit: Marco Molina
a scientist uses a grid to sample soil from tree canopy
Murray samples canopy soil. Credit: José Montero Ramírez
soil from tree canopy
Canopy soil. Credit: Jessica Murray
a person pictured from their legs down wears hiking boots and is standing on a tree branch
Credit: Marco Molina

Segment Guests

Jessica Murray

Jessica Murray is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biology and Ecology Center at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Trying To Determine Forest Health? Look To The Lichens

The types of lichens living in a patch of forest may be a better indicator of ecological health than the trees themselves.

Read More

The Exotic Life Above The Forest Floor

For years, tree canopies were the last frontiers of the forest—until ecologist Nalini Nadkarni pioneered innovative ways to explore them, with hot air balloons and cranes.

Read More