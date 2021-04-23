 04/23/2021

Offshore Wind Power Moves Forward In Massachusetts

state of science iconThis segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story was reported by Miriam Wasser on WBUR

Back in 2016, the state of Massachusetts pledged to begin buying wind energy from local sources within the decade. The next year, a company called Vineyard Wind filed paperwork proposing an offshore wind farm that would involve 62 turbines situated about 12 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. The project has been stalled in regulatory review and limbo ever since. Now, there are signs that the project may finally be moving forward.  

Environmental journalist Miriam Wassser of WBUR updates Ira on the project, including how it may contribute to Biden administration plans to go all-in on wind power. 

