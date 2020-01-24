A Drop To Drink
16:43 minutes
This is a part of our winter Book Club conversation about Dan Egan’s book ‘The Death and Life of the Great Lakes.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.
Do you know where your drinking water comes from? For more than 40 million people in the Great Lakes Basin, the answer is the abundant waters of Lake Michigan, Ontario, Erie, Huron, or Superior.
This winter, the Science Friday Book Club has been reading Dan Egan’s The Death And Life of the Great Lakes, and unpacking the drastic ecological changes facing these bodies of water in the last century and beyond. But what about the changes to the water that might affect people who drink it? And does everyone who lives on the lakes actually have equal access? Great Lakes Now reporter Gary Wilson unpacks some of the threats to clean drinking water faced by the region’s residents, from Flint’s lead pipes to Lake Erie’s algae blooms to shutoffs for those who can’t afford to pay.
And Kristi Pullen Fedinick of the Natural Resources Defense Council explains a recent report that connected disproportionate levels of drinking water contamination to communities that are poorer or dominated by people of color—all over the country.
Finally, Science Diction host Johanna Mayer explains the origins of the word “mercury,” another pollutant that has plagued the Great Lakes.
From Brazil to New Jersey, you told us your concerns about water safety and access to clean drinking water in your area. Hear and see your stories below.
Donna Kashian, SciFri Book Club reader and biology professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on the SciFri VoxPop App
My tap water comes from the Detroit River, which is part of the connecting straits between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. And even though people associate Detroit as very industrial and polluted, the water is actually quite good and I prefer it over plastic bottles. You might have heard that the Detroit River was at the center of the news when Flint, Michigan switched its water from Flint River to the Detroit River, resulting in lead in drinking water. It is quite a long story, but it was not that the Detroit River had lead in it, it was a problem caused by the lower pH in the water and failure to properly treat the water resulting in lead leaching from pipes and, of course, politics.
Christi A. from Evansville, Indiana on the SciFri VoxPop app
We live in the country outside Evansville, Indiana. So we get our water from a well. There have been times when it has not been safe to drink from our well because we periodically get flooded by the Ohio River, which means our well is underwater. After that happens, we are required to put bleach in the well and then run that bleach out to sanitize the well. So yes we do have concerns occasionally, but not usually.
Our house is on it’s own well that’s been polluted by 3M. Our family is paying $31K to get hooked up to city water and sewer.
— Animal (@quinnelizabeth) January 23, 2020
Growing up in Toledo was what inspired me to study the #GreatLakes for my PhD work – and ironically enough, my very first summer of grad school was when the 2014 Toledo Water Crisis happened. But I can’t remember a time without summer algae blooms on the west Lake Erie coast
— Katie O’Reilly (@DrKatfish) January 23, 2020
Most Michigan cities get their drinking supply from groundwater, but @MichiganEGLE has been finding PFAS contamination spikes in water drawn from the Great Lakes. Conventional treatments don’t remove the chemicals. https://t.co/nckHueC88u
— Garret M. Ellison (@garretellison) January 23, 2020
