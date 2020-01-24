 01/24/2020

A Drop To Drink

16:43 minutes

a shoreline of a lake that is completely coated in a bright green algae
Blue green algae bloom on the shore of Catawaba Island, Ohio in Lake Erie. Taken in the summer 2009. Credit: NASA/NOAA/Public Domain via Wikimedia

Do you know where your drinking water comes from? For more than 40 million people in the Great Lakes Basin, the answer is the abundant waters of Lake Michigan, Ontario, Erie, Huron, or Superior. 

This winter, the Science Friday Book Club has been reading Dan Egan’s The Death And Life of the Great Lakes, and unpacking the drastic ecological changes facing these bodies of water in the last century and beyond. But what about the changes to the water that might affect people who drink it? And does everyone who lives on the lakes actually have equal access? Great Lakes Now reporter Gary Wilson unpacks some of the threats to clean drinking water faced by the region’s residents, from Flint’s lead pipes to Lake Erie’s algae blooms to shutoffs for those who can’t afford to pay.

And Kristi Pullen Fedinick of the Natural Resources Defense Council explains a recent report that connected disproportionate levels of drinking water contamination to communities that are poorer or dominated by people of color—all over the country.

Finally, Science Diction host Johanna Mayer explains the origins of the word “mercury,” another pollutant that has plagued the Great Lakes.

From Brazil to New Jersey, you told us your concerns about water safety and access to clean drinking water in your area. Hear and see your stories below.

Donna Kashian, SciFri Book Club reader and biology professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on the SciFri VoxPop App
My tap water comes from the Detroit River, which is part of the connecting straits between Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. And even though people associate Detroit as very industrial and polluted, the water is actually quite good and I prefer it over plastic bottles. You might have heard that the Detroit River was at the center of the news when Flint, Michigan switched its water from Flint River to the Detroit River, resulting in lead in drinking water. It is quite a long story, but it was not that the Detroit River had lead in it, it was a problem caused by the lower pH in the water and failure to properly treat the water resulting in lead leaching from pipes and, of course, politics.

Christi A. from Evansville, Indiana on the SciFri VoxPop app
We live in the country outside Evansville, Indiana. So we get our water from a well. There have been times when it has not been safe to drink from our well because we periodically get flooded by the Ohio River, which means our well is underwater. After that happens, we are required to put bleach in the well and then run that bleach out to sanitize the well. So yes we do have concerns occasionally, but not usually.

an instagram story that reads "right now in rio there is a huge water problem. water tastes, smells, and looks bad. i am afraid to drink" an instagram story screenshot that reads, "currently 60 boil water advisories in ontario. 40 of them are for first nations reserves"

Explore more stories on SciFri’s Instagram!

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson is a senior correspondent in the Great Lakes Bureau of Detroit Public Television in Chicago, Illinois.

Kristi Pullen Fedinick

Kristi Pullen Fedinick is the director of Science and Data at the Natural Resources Defense Council in Washington, D.C..

Johanna Mayer

Johanna Mayer is the host of Science Diction from Science Friday. When she’s not working, she’s probably baking a fruit pie. Cherry’s her specialty, but she whips up a mean rhubarb streusel as well.

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

The Origin Of The Word ‘Mercury’

From ancient alchemists to Lewis and Clark, mercury has a storied history.

PFAS Chemicals, And You

Meet the lawyer suing on behalf of all U.S. people with PFAS in their blood.

