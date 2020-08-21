An Argument For The Benefits Of—Not Bathing

COVID has us all taking personal hygiene a lot more seriously these days. But for some, staying home during the pandemic has them rethinking their hygiene routines, including not showering.

If the idea of not showering every day makes you feel icky, how about not showering for years? Writer James Hamblin says he stopped showering five years ago and never looked back. He says his skin has never been better, thanks to his healthy, well-functioning skin microbiome.

In his new book Clean: The New Science of Skin, Hamblin challenges the conventional wisdom about staying clean, and digs into the history of why we started showering in the first place. He discovered our modern notions of cleanliness have more to do with marketing and advertising than what’s really good for your skin. “Just because something is important on your hands doesn’t mean it’s important on your elbows” Hamblin tells Science Friday. But, Hamblin says, he’s not out to convert anyone to a shower-free lifestyle. “The message is there’s a lot of room to do things differently and you will survive.”

Hamblin joins Ira to talk about breaking the rules when it comes to cleanliness and discovering the benefits of skipping that shower.

Read an excerpt of Hamblin’s new book. And we asked you how your personal hygiene habits have changed during the pandemic on the SciFri VoxPop app. Take a listen below!

What You Said

Evelyn C. from Honolulu, Hawaii:

My hygiene has definitely suffered. Since the pandemic started, I think I shower maybe once every three days. And I feel lucky if I can wash my face before my kids are pulling at my pajamas dragging me to the kitchen to make the breakfast. So it could be better.

Leslie from from Mission Hills, Kansas:

I am more conscious than ever of my hands—what I touch how to open a door, whether to use precious alcohol disinfectant wipes, or just keep hands far from my face until I’m back at home and can wash and sing and wash and sing some more and rinse it all away.

James from Denver, Colorado:

Hey there SciFri. I want to say that I do shower less often, which I think is a good thing and I don’t wear deodorant as often as I used to. And I’ve never been self-conscious about those things. Aside from saving water though, I think one of the best positives of this is that because I don’t commute to work very often anymore, I spend more time taking care of my teeth. So I irrigate and floss and I also spend more time brushing.

Margaret from Nipomo, California:

I’m showering less because I don’t go so many places. I also changed my hair routine from using conventional retail shampoo and conditioner to using baking soda and apple cider vinegar and brushing my hair a lot in between washing. I’m very happy with the results. My hair is soft and feels even more clean.