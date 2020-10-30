Pushing Boundaries In Fantastical Fiction

Watch the full live Zoom conversation with Nisi Shawl, Aisha Matthews, Christie Taylor, and SciFri Book Clubbers!

This is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about the short story collection, New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction By Writers of Color, edited by Nisi Shawl. Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or record a voice message as you read on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

Thanks for participating in this fall’s SciFri Book Club reading of the New Suns anthology! We are always looking for ways to make it more fun and enjoyable for everyone. Please take a moment to provide us feedback in a short survey!

The Science Friday Book Club has spent all of October immersed in short stories by Indigenous, Black, Chicanx and South Asian authors. But at the end of the day, where do these stories fit in the bigger picture of fiction writing in 2020?

In the final conversation of this fall’s speculative fiction focus, SciFri’s Book Club joins writer and ‘New Suns’ editor Nisi Shawl in a conversation about the expanding footprint of writers of color in science fiction and fantasy, and the ways both science and science fiction can be re-imagined and redefined when you look outside of the perspectives of white, Western authors who have dominated these genres in the past.

Shawl suggests broadening what stories we call science fiction. What happens when we think of writing, or even religion, as forms of technology?

SciFri producer Christie Taylor and Journal of Science Fiction editor Aisha Matthews join Nisi Shawl in front of a live Zoom audience for this conversation about the diverse and dynamic future of science fiction.

