SciFri Book Club: ‘The Fifth Season’ Draws To A Close

A planet wracked by earthquakes, volcanoes, and other tectonic tumults. A group of people, brutally oppressed, who can control the geophysical forces of Father Earth. And a woman whose young son is murdered just as the rest of the world seems to be ending.

Thus begins N.K. Jemisin’s The Fifth Season, the first in a trilogy about a world called The Stillness, and the SciFri Book Club pick for this winter’s reading.

In this final installment of the winter Book Club, we wrap up a winter of exploring The Stillness, learning how volcanologists research lava flows and crater tremors, and even diving into the center of the earth. Ira joins Science Friday SciArts producer Christie Taylor, Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones, and University of Colorado disaster sociologist Lori Peek to talk about the power of earthquakes, volcanoes, and other hazards that shape societies. We also talk about how a natural hazard becomes a human-scale disaster—and who suffers most when a community is insufficiently prepared.

Learn all about how volcanic winter has influenced real art movements and shaped history and culture in a SciFri feature timeline.

Plus, listen to final thoughts from some of our listeners (and readers):

Further Reading