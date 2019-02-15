 02/15/2019

SciFri Book Club: ‘The Fifth Season’ Draws To A Close

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"This story is part of our winter Book Club conversation about N.K. Jemisin’s book ‘The Fifth Season.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or send a voice memo to voices@sciencefriday.com.

illustration of gray and white swirling tunnel full of geodes
Original artwork by Dawline-Jane Oni-Eseleh

A planet wracked by earthquakes, volcanoes, and other tectonic tumults. A group of people, brutally oppressed, who can control the geophysical forces of Father Earth. And a woman whose young son is murdered just as the rest of the world seems to be ending.

Thus begins N.K. Jemisin’s The Fifth Season, the first in a trilogy about a world called The Stillness, and the SciFri Book Club pick for this winter’s reading.

In this final installment of the winter Book Club, we wrap up a winter of exploring The Stillness, learning how volcanologists research lava flows and crater tremors, and even diving into the center of the earth. Ira joins Science Friday SciArts producer Christie Taylor, Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones, and University of Colorado disaster sociologist Lori Peek to talk about the power of earthquakes, volcanoes, and other hazards that shape societies. We also talk about how a natural hazard becomes a human-scale disaster—and who suffers most when a community is insufficiently prepared.

Learn all about how volcanic winter has influenced real art movements and shaped history and culture in a SciFri feature timeline.

Plus, listen to final thoughts from some of our listeners (and readers):

Segment Guests

Lori Peek

Lori Peek is author of Behind The Backlash: Muslim Americans after 9/11 and Children of Katrina. She’s professor of Sociology and director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

Lucy Jones

Lucy Jones is the author of The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them) (Doubleday, 2018). She’s also a seismologist at Caltech and the Founder and Chief Scientist of the Dr Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, based in Pasadena, California.

